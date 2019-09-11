Speech to Text for Lawrence Co. Storm Damage

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

waay 31's shosh bedrosian went to lawrence county to check out some of the damage. there is supposed to be a roof above me but after tuesday's storm, one homeowner has pieces of his garage blown all over his property. michael dec, garage was destroyed, " there was a major good gust of wind that came in the front, blew the doors of the shop down, took half the roof off. it's all in the fields behind us down by the barn and half the roof is still standing" michael dec lives on several acres in hillsboro. he said his wife and kids were hiding in their bathroom during the storm on tuesday. michael dec, "after she felt everything died down she came out the back door and noticed the shop tore apart" concrete blocks and the roof from his shop were scattered across their property. no one on the property was injured and dec tells me none of his neighbors homes were damaged by the storm. michael dec, "it's just stuff. stuff i like...but just stuff. it's all replaceable" from what we know this area was only under a flash-flood warning on tuesday. the national weather service in huntsville told me no one has come out here to survey the area yet, but they are looking into what could have caused the damage. in lawrence county,