Clear

Norovirus spreading on the University of Alabama in Huntsville campus

Norovirus spreading on the University of Alabama in Huntsville campus

Posted: Sep 11, 2019 4:20 PM
Updated: Sep 11, 2019 4:20 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Speech to Text for Norovirus spreading on the University of Alabama in Huntsville campus

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the home page. new information... right now -- a nasty stomach bug is spreading on the university of alabama in huntsville campus. in the last hour we've confirmed more than 40-cases of norovirus. waay31's steven dilsizian joins us live from campus with the new information from health officials. steven?
Huntsville
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Florence
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 73°
Fayetteville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events