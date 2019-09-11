Speech to Text for Huntsville First Responders commemorate 9/11

department if you see him. you're taking a live look at new york city -- 18 years after the 9-eleven terrorist attacks on the world trade center. as we look at the city's skyline almost two decades later -- the twin towers no longer dominate. more than 23-hundred people and 400-first responders were killed there - when the towers collapsed. as people all across the country are remembering the september 11th attacks on what is now the 18th anniversary - here at home first responders paused for a moment of silence to remember the thousands of people who lost their lives on that day. earlier today - huntsville police and fire - along with huntsville emergency medical services - and the h-p-d honor guard took part in the service. right now -- the flag is lowered to half staff outside of the huntsville police west precinct and huntsville fire station one. waay 31's rodneya ross spent the morning there talking to first responders who recalled when our country was under attack. wednesday morning -- huntsville fire, police, and hemsi all gathered here at the flag pole for a moment of silence and at 7:46 -- exactly the time that first plane hit the world trade center --they turned on the lights and sirens on all of vehicles to remember all of the first huntsville mayor tommy battle was also at the