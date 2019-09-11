Speech to Text for Manhunt underway in Hartselle for Kroger robbery suspect

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

breaking news, an all out search is underway right now for this man after police say he robbed the kroger in hartselle. waay 31's ashley carter is in hartselle now... ashley what have you learned about the search from police? hartselle police...the morgan county sheriff's office...a k-9 unit and a helicopter are all in the area of mountainview road. i'm told they've secured the area since early this morning. i'm also told the search for this suspect requires help from other agencies because where the suspect crashed his car and ran is in a very wooded area. they said they are going to be out here searching for the suspect for as long as it takes...or until they've exhausted their resources... reporting live in hartselle...ashl ey carter....waay 31 news hartselle police told us the suspect did say he was armed and he could be a danger to the public so call you local police