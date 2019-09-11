Speech to Text for Alabama Hospitals File Lawsuit Against Opiods

a handgun. more than 20 alabama hospitals filed civil lawsuites against the manufacturers, distributors and retailers of opioid-based drugs! the lawsuit alleges the defendants made false assurances about the addiction risks associated with opioid products. it also claims they used other deceptive marketing tactics to persuade physicians and healthcare providers to "broaden perscribing patterns." right now -- huntsville's crestwood healthcare is the only north alabama hospital to join in on the lawsuit. in 20-17 -- nearly 108 opioid perscriptions were written for every 100 people in alabama. that was the highest perscribing rate in the country. it was almost twice as high as the national average -- which was almost 60 perscriptions per 100 people. there were 167 deaths from perscription opiods in alabama in 20-17 -- up from 124 in 2016.