Speech to Text for Property Tax Increase Passed

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

this morning we are learning how your tax dollars will be spent in madison. unofficial numbers show overwhelming support for a property tax increase.. waay31's casey albritton is live with what how the money will be spent. casey? pat...marie... once the city clerk verifies the property tax passed... superintendent robby parker says officials here at the madison city schools building will be going to new york. that's where they say they'll borrow money to build new schools and expand current ones. the thing i was very concerned about as a parent, was more safety features to the schools, when you have that many kids in a school you have safety issues to consider the superintendent says james clemens and bob jones high schools will be expanded to hold about 500 more students each and that project could begin in about four years. live in madison, casey albritton, waay 31 news.