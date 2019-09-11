Speech to Text for China Exempts Some Tariff Hikes

this morning we have new details on the trade war between the u-s and china.. china announced some u-s industrial chemicals will be exempt from tariff hikes.. however -- it will maintain penalties on soybeans, pork and other farm good.. the exempted chemicals include industrial grease, some cancer drugs and a handful of other chemicals. this comes ahead of october talks aimed on ending the