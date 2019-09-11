Speech to Text for Where are the Veterans Now?

all week long we've been following our american heroes who are in europe who are retracing their steps on the 75th anniversary of the battle of the bulge.. marie where are our veterans now? pat -- the last update they posted on facebook showed the group is in germany.. jim feezel was a tank commander during world war 2. he was in lohnsfeld germany when his tank too a direct hit and it was crippled.. that's when he was captured by the nazis. he was able to visit the home where he was kept overnight as a p-o-w. he was only a prisoner for one night because the americans liberated him the next day. and here's one story that will warm your heart this morning.. k-t and jeanine were back together again! they are spending 4 days together and he was able to meet her great grand- daughter! if you'll remember -- k-t and jeanine were re-united after 75 years of being apart this summer when the veterans visited france on the 75th anniversary of d-day..