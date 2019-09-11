Speech to Text for Cadets Remembering 9/11 Attacks

you're taking a live look this morning at lower manhattan, where 18 years ago terrorists attacked the united states.. one world trade now stands where the twin towers once stood. the 9-11 attacks changed us all that day -- including some young local military officers-in-training at that time. pat ... you recently spoke to some of them ... about that day that changed their future. marie ... they were army rotc cadets ... at the university of north alabama. but wait until you see how they reacted to the 9-11 attacks. paul eichwurtzle was in his second year as a cadet at u-n-a. he remembered gathering around the tv with fellow cadets and watching in disbelief. but he also remembered that he signed up for what he knew ... was coming next. that's what i signed up for as a soldier is protect my family, my neighbors, my country my community. i also spoke to una's professor of military science lieutenant colonel john wright ... who described the moment he told these young officers in training: "you're going to war." so how did they react? with courage and commitment. i'll share their story tonight on waay