Speech to Text for Decatur Boys and Girls club

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

18- wheelers. the oak park elementary school just opened its new boys and girls club and are already expecting more than 100 kids! school leaders thought it'd be the perfect time to step in... after a former decatur boys and girls club closed. so they turned their old gym locker rooms into this! kids have access to a stem and education