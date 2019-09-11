Speech to Text for Wednesday Fast Cast

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. we start with waay 31's casey albritton today -- a dekalb county family will bury a firefighter who was killed in a terrifying interstate accident. kole richards was a crossville firefighter who died friday when a truck hit him - on side of i-59 as he changed a tire. firetrucks will be part of today's procession following his funeral. richards also worked for a truck service business and at least 20 truckers are participating with their 18- wheelers. in madison county -- riverton elementary was awarded a 25-thousand dollar grant! the money comes from the 'america's farmers grow rural education" program. the program helps farmers support rural public school systems. the elementary school will use the grant to build an outdoor observatory! riverton elementary is the only school in the state of alabama to receive funds from the grant. ivanka trump says alabama is leading the nation in finding solutions to the nation's skilled-worker shortage. the president's daughter and key advisor was in tanner yesterday morning to announce the expansion the apprenticeship program -- "fame." the program will expand nationwide as the demand for skilled workers rises. it will now become part of the manufacturing institute the sheriff is calling it possibly one of the biggest meth busts in dekalb county! deputies found 24 pounds of meth on highway 35 between rainsville and fort payne. the narcotics unit worked with the madison and jackson counties to arrest anthony guthrie of scottsboro, and david topete of mexico. this is not only one of the largest busts in the county -- but narcotics officers were able to use their new, specially trained