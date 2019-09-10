Clear

Park construction going well

A park in a Decatur community is coming along nicely

Posted: Sep 10, 2019 10:45 PM
Updated: Sep 10, 2019 10:45 PM
Posted By: Stan Williams

from 5 other schools nearby! a park in a decatur community is coming along nicely. we first brought you this story back in august. it's right on enolam boulevard and 19th avenue the park will have a pavillion and sidewalks with benches for entertainment. the city of decatur wanted to build this park to allow a space for kids at the east acres housing development nearby. the space costs around 250- thousand dollars and there
