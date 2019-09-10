Speech to Text for Multi-agency teamwork leads to drug arrest

new deailts on one of the largest meth busts ever in dekalb county. 24-pounds of the dangerous drug! take a look at this! the sheriff's office provided a picture of the drugs they seized. you can see it was being stored in a cooler. the dekalb county sheriff told waay31's sierra phillips - this arrest is unlike any other during his administration. welden - "its probably, actually one of the biggest ever in the history of dekalb county narcotics unit." this is how deputies found the 24 pounds of meth, now off the streets of north alabama. narcotics officers recovered it last week on highway 35 between rainsville and ft. payne. welden- "this would've poisoned hundreds of people." the sheer amount of drugs makes this arrest stand- out, but sheriff nick welden says it's a first for new initiatives in his office. welden- "this was the first stop where we deployed our k- 9s." new, specialty trained k-9s completed their training just in time. welden- "with their advanced training we were able to recover a large amount of narcotics in a very professional sealed manor." the narcotics unit worked with the madison and jackson counties to arrest anthony guthrie of scottsboro, and david topete of mexico. sheriff weldon says it completes a six month investigation. he says restructuring the narcotics unit makes it easier to communicate with other agencies. welden- "we all worked together to coordinate this and make it happen." people i talked with today told me they're not surprised this amount of meth was in the county. one man told me he's glad he voted for sheriff welden. washington- "we got a good sheriff, i reckon, that's what i heard about him when i voted for him." ll- "the sheriff also tol this is the first time in years they've seen counties working together like this, and more arrests in nearby counties could be on the way. in dekalb co , sierra phillips,waay31 news." the suspects are being held on a million dollar bond each, but could