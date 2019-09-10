Speech to Text for Unofficial vote supports property tax increase

apple and android devices. new details tonight -- it's all smiles for madison city schools parents and leaders as the unofficial votes show a majority support a property tax increase. waay31's steven dilsizian spent the night at a watch party, where parents and the superintendent were watching carefully. yea dan that's right, plenty of anxious voters were packed into the earth and stone pizza restaurant in madison.... watching the unofficial numbers slowly come in. the unofficial tally shows the tax increase passed by 70 percent in madison! take pkg: take sot: stephenie walker - parent "no more classrooms in closets, no more classrooms in stairwells, they'll have more room to breathe and learn and grow and we just couldnt be happier" stephenie walker is a madison city schools parent. to her, the special election surrounding a 12-mill property tax increase means everything to giving children a better education in the district. take sot: stephenie walker - parent "the thing i was very concerned about as a parent, was more safety features to the schools, when you have that many kids in a school you have safety issues to consider" on tuesday night, the unofficial votes show the majority of voters support the property tax increase. madison city residents were paying an 11 mil tax since 1993 that helped create the school district. the 1 mil increase means a family pays 120 dollars for every 100 thousand dollars of their homes assessed value. superintendent robby parker, who i was initially told would speak on wednesday about the vote, was there tonight. he says 1993 set an important foundation that he wants to grow on. take sot: robby parker - superintendent madison city schools "and that came from the vision 25 plus years ago, and i felt a burden for the children of the next 25 years, and this was the first step" parker says every school in the district is either at or near capacity.... a growing problem. he says they need new schools and more space... something they are ready to move forward with. take sot: robby parker - superintendent madison city schools "we will be in new york by the end of the month preparing to borrow money to build a new middle school, elementary school, and build onto james clemmons and bob jones" with the additional revenue coming in from the property tax, the goal is to build a 900 student elementary school and a 1,200 student middle school.... walker says the biggest winners, are the kids. take sot: stephenie walker - parent "we had a lot of them here tonight, they dont realize that yet, but they will, they will very soon" parker says he is confident ground will start moving for the new schools within a month. both james clemens and bob jones high schools will be expanded to hold 500 more students each. parker says that project might not start until 2023. live in madison -- sd -- waay31 news.