Madison County Car Thief

Alexis Scott reports from Meridianville after speaking to locals on edge in reaction to a man who has been committing car robberies in the area.

Posted: Sep 10, 2019 7:05 PM
Updated: Sep 10, 2019 7:20 PM
Posted By: Garrett Shots

Speech to Text for Madison County Car Thief

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

dot com. take a look at the man on your screen. the madison county sheriff's office believes he's been stealing from cars! and he may have taken a gun from one of them! waay-31s alexis scott shows us the scene in meridianville. the people who live in this bainbridge subdivision are on edge... i spoke with one woman who told me you just have to be aware of
