Speech to Text for New details uncovered about sudden cancellation of 113 parole hearings in Alabama

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

step in. we are learning new details about the sudden cancellation of parole hearings in alabama. tonight the spokesman for the new parole board director ... tells the waay 31 i-team there's no telling how long it will take to fix past failures. waay31's breken terry is live after speaking with the new leadership. breken? judge charles graddick just took over at the parole board and i spoke with his right hand guy skip tucker. he told me the issues at the parole board concerning victim notification are just the tip of a quote, titanic- sized iceburg. because of the past leaderships failures to comply with the new parole act, graddick and his team have cancelled 113 parole hearings for this entire week and parole hearings won't start back up until the board is in compliance and giving victims 30 days notice of hearings. tucker told us in an email there isn't just one issue with prior leaders but a ton of issues. last week former executive eddie cook along with assistant executive director chris norman and personnel director belinda johnson were all placed on paid leave pending disciplinary proceedings. they had about four months to prepare for these changes to get in compliance with the law and didn't. that's why graddicks office is having to make these drastic cancellations. : tucker couldn't tell us what disciplinary actions could be taken against the former parole leaders, because things are pending. he did tell us once judge graddick gets a steady grip on fixing all of the boards issues he will be taking interviews. live in flo bt waay31. all of the flaws graddick is trying to fix were discovered by the waay31 i- team. our stories on the board not following their own policies and procedures, not notifying victims properly, and the mountain of flaws we uncovered- forced the governor to do something about it. you can read all of our waaytv i-team stories on our website waaytv