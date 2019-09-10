Speech to Text for Fallen Fire Fighter

a dekalb county family is preparing to bury a hero firefighter - killed in a terrifying interstate accident. kole richards was a crossville firefighter. he died friday when a truck hit him on side of i-59 as he changed a tire. waay 31's sierra phillips shows us the convoy that will escort his body. t ll- tomorrow at about 3:15 firetrucks, wreckers, 18- wheelers will head down this street in crossville as part of a processional following the 2 pm funeral. i talked with firefighters who tell me the support has been overwhelming. rolph- "chief... his phone battery went dead yesterday because of the calls he's gotten, just yesterday." of the nearly 30 fire departments in dekalb county, every single one has reached out to crossville to participate in wednesday's processional for kole richard's funeral. rolph- "i'm sure just knowing kole and everyone who knew him, its going to be large." the crossville fire chief told me they've had to limit fire departments to just one fire truck, because they've gotten so much support. but its not just fire departments getting involved. richards also worked for a truck service business, and at least 20 truckers are participating with their 18-wheelers. rolph- "its just fitting to have a way for everyone to say goodbye, in their own way." firefighters say richard's was well loved in the community. he was the son of a former mayor, volunteer firefighter for 6 years, and even cheered on the crossville lions as their mascot during high school. in his 28 years of life, he made a serious impact in the community. rolph- "i've trusted him with my life, i could trust him for anything." in crossville, sierra phillips, waay31 news. the visitation is underway right now - until 8:00 - at the wilson funeral chapel. while that happens, the collinsville fire department is manning the station at crossville. tomorrow during the funeral the kilpatrick fire department will