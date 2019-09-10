Speech to Text for Kaleb Barker comeback award

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

you know waay will be there. priceville's kaleb barker is coming off an acl injury with vengence. after missing most of last season, the troy qb put together a special performace last saturday, garnering national attention. against campbell in the season opener,barker completed 18-of-29 passes for 282 yards and a pair of touchdowns. that stat line is why he's the mayo clinic comeback player of the week! that means he's up for comeback player of the year! prior to his injury, barker was on pace for one of the best seasons in troy qb history. he finished the year with the highest completion percentage ever by a troy quarterback. barker will lead the trojans this