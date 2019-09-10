Speech to Text for UNA preps for AAMU

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

una had a tough loss on the road at the hands of montanta. the big sky conference kings. head coach chris willis says the players are bummed, but their ready to play another game. this week the lions host alabama a and m at home for the first time since 1996. 80 miles is all that sepreates braly stadium from louis crews. in the renewal game last season, una escpaed the bulldogs 25-20. willis says he knows the 1-1 bulldogs can score points, and have a talented qb with aqueel glass. he's hoping the crowd in florence can be loud, motivating the players. we need that and some moving forward, our players feed off that, just like going to montana, we fed off of it in the first half, it was great seeing 23 thousand people do what they do at montana but in the second half, it also can work against you, so i see how it can play both cards, so we need the crowd there going at it, so we can do the same thing to our opponent when they come to our place. and it is band night saturday.. kick off for this rivalry game is 6 p.m.and you