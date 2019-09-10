News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Apollo 50
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
Guerrilla Politics
LawCall
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Apollo 50
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
Guerrilla Politics
LawCall
Flooding on Bob Wallace near Memorial Parkway (Courtesy of Becky Neill)
Flooding on Bob Wallace near Memorial Parkway (Courtesy of Becky Neill)
Posted: Sep 10, 2019 6:05 PM
Updated: Sep 10, 2019 9:59 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
76°
Hi: 94° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
More Weather
Florence
Clear
76°
Hi: 95° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 76°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Clear
77°
Hi: 93° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
More Weather
Decatur
Clear
73°
Hi: 94° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Clear
77°
Hi: 94° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 78°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Sheriff: Marshall County deputy shoots, kills dog, in self-defense after being swarmed
WAAY 31 I-TEAM: 911 call logs reveal details about deadly Shoals Creek boat crash
Ivanka Trump in Decatur to promote jobs, Toyota transition of FAME apprenticeship program
Suspects wanted after armed robbery at Huntsville store
Community preparing to honor Crossville firefighter killed in interstate accident
Albertville police arrest suspect in deadly shooting
Huntsville police, Madison County Sheriff's Office investigating similar robberies
Authorities in Lincoln County looking for wanted man last seen in Huntsville
Huntsville Utilities responds to scattered power outages
Madison County roadway reopens after gravel spill
Community Events