Clear

Voters Head To Polls In Madison Special Election

Steven Dilsizian was at the precinct on Gillespie Road in Madison where polls are open for a special election is taking place.

Posted: Sep 10, 2019 5:51 PM
Updated: Sep 10, 2019 5:51 PM
Posted By: Jacob Woods

Speech to Text for Voters Head To Polls In Madison Special Election

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the case friday. you're taking a live look at a voting site in madison ... where polls are open for the special election for another two hours. voters have a big decision to make .... paying higher property taxes to build next schools and expand current ones. waay31's steven dilsizian is at the precinct on gillespie road. steven, how's the turnout looking?
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 76°
Fayetteville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events