Speech to Text for Madison voters to decide on property tax increase

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

emergency relief package. happening now! you're taking a live look at one of seven voting locations in madison which are open for the next three hours. this is a church on gillespie road. voters are deciding if they want to pay higher property taxes to build new schools and expand current ones. waay31's steven dilsizian joins us live at the precinct now. steven, what's voter turnout looking like right now? dan, if approved - property owners will pay an additional 120-dollars for every 100- thousand dollars of their home's