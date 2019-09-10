Speech to Text for Ivanka Trump praises North Alabama for effort to solve shortage of skilled workers

ivanka trump says alabama is leading the nation in finding solutions to the country's skilled-worker shortage. she visited tanner today to announce the expansion of an apprenticeship program. she told a room full of students how impressed she was during her visit. ivanka trump, "i have toured programs across the nation. i have visited well over half the states. specifically to visit programs such as this. this truly is a great program. i know there will be much success as you scale it and take it into it's new iteration." waay 31's sydney martin learned how the expansion of the "federation for advanced manufacturing education" - or "fame" - will benefit alabama and the country. allison doyal, fame program student "i'm very proud to be part of this program and proud to be on the ground floor of mazda- ivanka trump took to social media after her visit to north alabama. she said she had an "incredible day" meeting students at the robotics tech park. trump said she was excited to be a part of today's announcement -- and to see apprenticeship programs like toyota's fame program expand across the u-s. the "manufacturing institute" says - a baby boomer retires every 8 seconds and we need skilled workers to fill those jobs. if they don't close the gap soon, some two and a half million jobs will go unfilled next decade. waay 31 has been highlighting the need for those workers in our "skilled to work" series which airs every thursday at 5 and 10 p-m. you can watch all our stories - and how north alabama is solving the problem - at waay tv dot com. click on the "skilled to work" tab