Speech to Text for Ivanka Trump Coming To North Alabama

they say right now they have about 400 people signed up. representative kristi bain says the alabama industrial development training program representative- or a-i-d-t partners with workforce groups... and helps people get hired in north alabama. she says ivanka's visit is a huge milestone for the organization. bain says the event is not open to the public... and they expect it to be a quick visit. "so with aidt, we offer all companies the support to find their workforce so it's very important for us to host here." bain says the event is not open to the public... and they expect it to be a quick visit. leaders from the fame program will be in the audience this morning. fame standing for the federation for advanced manufacturing education program. lets bring in waay 31's rodneya ross to explain a little more about the program. you may be familiar with the fame program if you watch our skilled to work series. vo the fame program simply put is the federation for advanced manufacturing education program. it prepares students to work in the fields of electricity, robotics, mechanics and more. the program is in partnership with calhoun community college. programs like this one are important because it helps prepare the workforce for opportunities like the several thousand jobs coming to north alabama because of suppliers for mazda toyota. live if you want to learn more about skilled to work you can visit our website at waay-tv-dot-com. reporting live in tanner, rr, waay 31 news. mazda-toyota manufacturing u.s.a said it wants to use minority and women-owned businesses! the company says at least 25-hundred workers will be onsite for plant construction.... and 70-percent of them will be from alabama. mazda toyota also said construction is right on schedule, and the first vehicle will roll off the assembly lines in 2021. the automaker also announced changes regarding which vehicles will be produced at the new facility. it will now build a yet-to-be named toyota s-u-v instead of the corolla. toyota said it is shifting the future production because of changing market demands. mazda hasn't officially announced what kind vehicle it will produce at the facility -- but we do know it will be an s- u-v. the new plant may also turn out some lexus vehicles. lexus is toyota's luxury brand. the japanese website "bestcar" ... and "lexus enthusiast" reported lexus is considering using a mazda drive train for a new car. a second- generation lexus r-c coupe might be built on a mazda frame with a mazda engine and transmission. people we talked with say it's an exciting possibility. phil long - lives in limestone county "being the fastest growing city in alabama, we'll probably out do birmingham a little bit faster than we we're projected to" people at the toyota engine plant say they don't know anything about it. the reports say the car would be built in 2022 the company is also trying to incorporate some local culture into its new plant.... mazda toyota manufacturing u.s.a announced they will name its two assembly lines apollo and discovery. they say it's a nod to huntsville's space heritage. the one-point six billion dollar plant is expected to produce more than 4-thousand new jobs in north alabama. right now, you are taking a look at drone video of the plant right here in huntsville. anyone interested in applying for a job there can so my applying on the mazda website. we've put a link for our website waay tv