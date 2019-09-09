Speech to Text for Crews knock down flames at landfill

tonight with breaking news! you're taking a live look at the scene of a landfill fire in huntsville. firefighters are now gone after knocking down the flames. you can still see some of the smoke there. the fire happened at the landfill off leeman ferry road. ' thank you for joining us. i'm dan shaffer. najahe sherman has the night off. waay 31's will robinson smith is live at the scene with what he's learned about the fire. fire officials say they were called out here around 7:30 this evening. as you can see behind me... . huntsville fire said about an acre of the landfill was burning when they arrived. they had one of their trucks on scene along with a water truck that belonged to the landfill. no additional backup was called for. this is the second time this year that a fire broke out at the landfill. there was another here back in january. it's unclear how long they will be hitting hot spots and flareups on this fire. the cause, if known, has not yet been released. reporting live on leeman ferry road in huntsville, will robinson-smith, waay 31 news. get back... i will