Speech to Text for Madison preparing for Tuesday's vote on property tax

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tv dot com. happening right now -- poll workers are preparing for tuesday's special election in madison. home owners will vote on a property tax hike, to fund city schools. superintendent robby parker has been advocating the tax for months now - even taking school board members on a bus tour of the city in july, to show areas that are exploding with growth. waay 31's ashley carter shows us how some elementary students are joining the "get out to vote" effort. analyn husa,porter wooten,parker wooten: the polls are open from 7-to-7 tomorrow. if approved, homeowners will pay an additional 120- dollars a year, for every 100- thousand dollars of their property's