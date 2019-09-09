Clear

Scottsboro City Schools limit playground use in dangerous heat conditions

Posted: Sep 9, 2019 5:31 PM
Updated: Sep 9, 2019 5:31 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

with temperatures in the upper 90s - school districts are making some changes to their schedules. waay-31s alexis scott shows us what they do to make sure kids don't get scorched on playground equipment at scottsboro schools. with temperatures in the upper 90s, school districts are making some changes to their schedules.
