Speech to Text for Scottsboro City Schools limit playground use in dangerous heat conditions

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

with temperatures in the upper 90s - school districts are making some changes to their schedules. waay-31s alexis scott shows us what they do to make sure kids don't get scorched on playground equipment at scottsboro schools. with temperatures in the upper 90s, school districts are making some changes to their schedules.