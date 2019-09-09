Speech to Text for Madison preparing for Tuesday's vote on property tax

new details.. this morning madison city poll workers are preparing for tomorrow's special election. residents will vote on a property tax increase to will fund more schools and classrooms in the district. it's a 12 mil tax. if passed, the tax increase means for every 100-thousand dollars your home is worth, you would pay 1-hundred 20 more dollars a year. madison city schools superintendent says it will help with overcrowding. he says the district needs two new schools and more classrooms. one parent we spoke to says she's noticed the overcrowding-- and believes the tax hike will help alleviate it. "to not have the schools be packed, for them to have those multipurpose areas that don't turn into classrooms is one of the big worries. that's going to be really helpful for our students." the superintendent told us he fully believes madison city will vote yes on the tax increase. the polls will be open tomorrow from 7 to