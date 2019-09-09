Speech to Text for Trump Cancels Meeting With Taliban

home is fixed. president trump announced he cancelled secret talks with the taliban.... according to a-b-c news... he cancelled the meeting after the group claimed responsibility for a deadly attack in afghanistan last week that killed 12, including a u.s. service member. a republican congressman of florida strongly disagreed with the now- cancelled plan to host taliban leaders at camp david for peace talks. "well, i don't ever want to see-- again as we head into the anniversary of 9/11, i do not ever want to see these terrorists step foot on united states soil. period." president trump also cancelled a separate meeting with the president of afghanistan.