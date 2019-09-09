Speech to Text for Georgia Capsized Boat

new information, the u.s. coast guard is working to rescue four south korean crew members who were on board a cargo ship that began leaning on its side sunday morning. take a look at this video ... you can see the massive ship turned on its side off the coast of georgia. the carrier ship started leaning and even caught fire. thick smoke and flames forced crews to stop the rescue effort. the u.s. coast guard already rescued a majority of the crew members. made several rescues from the vessel at multiple points. 20 of the 24 people onboard have been rescued at this time the missing crew members have been confirmed to be in the engine room of the ship....that's according to c-n-n. multiple agencies are now trying to figure out what went wrong. they're also addressing any spill or pollution problems the