Speech to Text for Madison Vote For Property Tax Hike

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

31's casey albritton is live in madison with how this property tax could impact you. casey? if passed, the tax increase would mean that for every one hundred thousand dollars your home is worth, you would pay 120 more dollars every year. it's a 12 mil tax-- and madison city superintendent robby parker says it will help with overcrowding in the area. he says the district needs two new schools and more classrooms. a little over a month ago, we spoke to people who live in madison city... and they seemed to support the decision... because it's benefiting the schools. the superintendent says this tax is needed to help with the rapid growth in the area. the superintendent also says he does have a plan if the tax doesn't pass, but he's thinks his madison family will vote yes on it. polls open tomorrow morning. live in madison, casey albritton, waay 31