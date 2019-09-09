Speech to Text for Taylor Dr. Albertville Shooting

waay 31's rodneya ross is live at the albertville police department now with what we know so far. pat...marie...right now we know albertville police has a person of interest in custody and we could learn charges as early as today. right now they are still trying to figure out what led to the shooting. albertville police say the shooting took place around two 30 sunday morning on taylor street. they say that's where clint bailey and another person got into an argument and they say that person shot and killed bailey. we talked to a man who lives on taylor street and heard what happened. he tells us this shouldn't have happened. if you win the argument, what's the idea if you win the argument and lose your life...just walk away. just walk away clint bailey was the father of three-year-old twin boys. coming up at six you'll hear from bailey's lifelong friend about bailey's love for his little boys. reporting live in albertville, rr, waay 31 news.