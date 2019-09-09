Speech to Text for Inmate Escapes For 10 Minutes

new this morning. a shoals inmate is back behind bars after being on the run for 10 minutes. florence police say gary tingle escaped from the lauderdale county detention center. with the help of the lauderdale county sheriff's office and university of north alabama police -- tingle was captured within minutes