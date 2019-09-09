Speech to Text for Carson's Morning Forecast 9/9

we have meteorologist rob elvington here with us, she's going to tell us what our forecast is going to look like. rob? another scorcher is on the way for your monday. lots of sunshine and hot this afternoon with highs well into the upper 90s. today will be the 13th consecutive day with no measurable rainfall here in huntsville and across most of north alabama. that streak will end for some locations tuesday as scattered thunderstorms return to the forecast tomorrow afternoon during the peak heating of the day. despite the return of shower and thunderstorm chances this week, there will be little relief from the heat. highs for the next six days will be well into the 90s. dangerous heat will also be a concern especially today and tuesday as heat index values climb to near 105 degrees in some spots both afternoons. be sure to stay hydrated and take plenty of breaks in the shade if you plan on being outdoors for an extended period of time throughout the week ahead, especially the next two days.