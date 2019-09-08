Speech to Text for ALBERTVILLE POLICE INVESTIGATE DEADLY MORNING SHOOTING

22- year- old clint bailey is dead after an argument lead to a shooting. now a family is mourning the loss of a son and father. thanks for watching tonight. i'm greg privett. the deadly shooting happened on taylor street in albertville at 2-30 this morning. waay 31's alexis scott spoke with people who knew the victim about how they'll honor his legacy. alexis. greg, i was told clint bailey was one of those people who would do whatever he could for those in need. now... albertville police are investigating his death. hagen dodd, friend "try to do anything i can do. you know i sent his mother a message today and told her anything you needed, you just send me a message and i'll be there," this is what hagen dodd will be doing from now on. he told me he was friends with clint since they were little boys. now... he just can't believe clint's gone and worries for his friend's children left behind. hagen dodd, friend "he was a real, nice, down to earth person," albertville police told me there was an altercation that happened here on taylor street. something led to the death of bailey. and they want to know why. people who live nearby told me it's unusual for something like this to happen ... especially here. sherman, lives nearby "it's sad that it come to that...but i mean, what can you do," neighbors say whatever the disagreement might have been about, this was the worst possible outcome. sherman, lives nearby "if you win the argument, what's the idea if you win the argument and lose your life...just walk away. just walk away," butt with this sot hagen dodd, friend "i just want justice to be served and everything to come down to the right subject," albertville police told me they have a person of interest in custody at the moment and right now they're working to find out the cause of bailey's death. charges could possibly be filed as early as monday, reporting live in marshall county, alexis scott waay-31 news