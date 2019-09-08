Speech to Text for Elkmont Shooting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a situation like this is rare. "this is really unusual. you could even say shocking for here in limestone county." we want to get right to casey who is live at the crime scene on ridge road... casey, how are people reacting? about an hour ago i spoke to some elkmont firefighters... they told me they are surprised that this happened in limestone county... they also say they were not in the area when the shooting happened... but one of them told me he flew in the helicopter that airlifted two of those family members to the hospital. he told me it was a horrific sight... the firefighters told me they are too upset right now to go on camera but they told me they never would have thought something like this would happen so close to home. "you hear about these things sometimes elsewhere, but unfortunately this community has got some healing to do and our heart goes out to family and friends." i'll be speaking to neighbors and more people who live around the area later this morning.... i'll also be reaching out to the schools that the juvenile's went to. we'll have an update for you as soon as we have more information. live in limestone county, casey albritton, waay 31 news.