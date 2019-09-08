Speech to Text for Plane in Lake Gunts

"well, i knew he was in trouble when he flipped over and hit the water," that was the man who helped save a pilot after his plane crashed into lake guntersville. thanks for staying up late with us tonight. i'm greg privett. this is what's left of his plane. not much physical damage ... but a lot of water damage. waay 31's alexis scott is live where emergency crews pulled the plane out of the water. alexis. greg, many people who were here at little mountain marina told me they've never seen anything like this. i spoke with the man who helped get the pilot out. and he says he's just happy to have been in the right place at the right time. leon duncan, helped pilot "he's dead. i figured he got hurt bad," this was leon duncan's first thought when he saw the plane fall out the sky. he was just a few miles away when he saw it crash into the water. leon duncan, helped pilot "i seen this plane coming and he hit the water, turned a flip. took me about 10 minutes to get to where he was at and he was still under water duncan immediately got the pilot to safety and tied the plane to his pontoon boat. two hours later, they made it to the marina. alabama marine police officers were there. so was a crane standing by to fish the plane out of the lake. the owner of the plane didn't want to go on camera but told me he is blessed to be alive... duncan along with others agree... they said if things were just a hair different, they think he might have died. leon duncan, helped pilot "he was blessed... he was blessed," many people who saw duncan help the pilot are calling him a hero... but leon duncan says he was just doing what was right. leon duncan, helped pilot "i'm not no hero. i was just in the right place at the right time," the owner of the plane told me what happened was his own error. alabama marine police and the federal aviation association will be investigating. reporting live in marshall county, alexis scott waay-31 news