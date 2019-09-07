Speech to Text for Carson's Late Forecast 9/7

as another way to honor rod's memory. the hot summertime pattern continues for sunday, with sunny skies and temperatures climbing well into the mid 90s. we reach the upper 90s to near 100 in some locations by monday and tuesday afternoon. dangerous heat will be the primary weather concern for the next several days. with the return of oppressive humidity, heat index values will likely climb into the triple digits to as high as 105 degrees both monday and tuesday. no heat advisory has been issued at this time. however, be sure to stay hydrated and take plenty of breaks in the shade if you are outdoors for an extended period of time this week. temperatures will continue to stay in the mid 90s throughout the next seven days. there will not be much in terms of relief from the heat this week. but rain chances finally return to the forecast by tuesday. isolated showers and thunderstorms will provide some relief from the heat and from this current dry spell. not everyone will see showers and storms, but those who do will likely experience heavy rainfall and perhaps a strong wind gust or two in any stronger storms. thanks, chris. we'll check back in with you later in the show.