Musicians Reflect On Jimmy Johnson's Passing

vice president since february. a free music festival in mobile is being cancelled! the "10-60" festival won't be held next month as expected because there wasn't enough sponsor money. more than 100- thousand people attended the festival since it started in 2015. muscle shoals has lost "the swamper." tonight we're getting a look at the tributes pouring in for the man who put muscle shoals on the map. waay 31's breken terry shows us how jimmy johnson's close friends are coping. look live: the shoals musical community is mourning the loss of swamper jimmy johnson you can see this white ribbon is hanging on the muscle shoals sound studio as people are pouring in their tributes and condolences. hood- jimmy was more than a brother he was really the heart of muscle shoals sound studios. swamper david hood reflects on his 60 year friendship and partnership with jimmy johnson in the studio where they created this nitty gritty deep soulful music dubbed the muscle shoals sound. hood- it's well everything in here i see jimmy johnson. wilson pickett, lynyrd skynyrd, aretha franklin, and the rolling stones are just a few names the swampers worked with. hood said johnson engineered, produced, and played guitar on hundreds of hits. from aretha franklins hit r-e-s-p-e-c-t, to mustang sally and more. hood- we made an agreement in this room amongst ourselves that nothing, wives, girlfriends, vacations nothing was going to stand in the way of us and muscle shoals sound and we stuck to that. not only did they create a unique sound but they broke barriers. hood-we would go over to jimmy's house after a recording session and his mother hazel would cook for us southern style food. you'd see a new york jewish record producer next to a black rythem and blues singer next to a redneck guitar player all eating together and it really was something we were a family. throughout johnson's career he always rallied for the shoals music industry. hood- he got the courage to get up and stand up in front of people and talk about what we were trying to do so he was a real ambassador for muscle shoals sound. as hood looks on at pictures from their sessions he says losing johnson was one of the hardest days of his life. but the impact he made will live on for generations and so will their music. in muscle shoals bt waay31. jimmy johnson