Speech to Text for Changes To Security After Sex Assault Allegations

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new at five... tonight the president of oakwood university in huntsville ... says changes could be coming to campus security. it comes after students accused the private school of not properly handling reports of sexual assault. waay 31's shosh bedrosian went to the university for some answers. a student at oakwood university told me the school is not doing enough to help students who report sexual assaults. she told me students are so frustrated ... they've been bombarding twitter with their comments. doesn't want to be identified, "i generally feel like they've had enough time to address this properly and they just sweep these problems under the rug and we are getting to the point where we are now on a media platform trying to seek help in that way" the student i spoke with doesn't want to be identified, out of fear of retaliation. she tells me she's taking this semester off as she recovers from pneumonia. but says it's important for her to speak out. "i am not the only one that feels this way. there are plenty of females who feel this way and do not share publicly because they feel alone or they don't have a voice" we started noticing the hashtag "o-u me too" on twitter. we started asking questions, and students told us the school is either covering up reports, or not investigating them. i took my questions to the university, wanting to know how many sexual assault reports have been made this year on campus. they told me, they don't have that number. but they urge students to report any allegations to the title nine office. "feel like i have been silenced when i have been wronged. rules are rules wherever you go but when you have certain events that take place on someone else's property there's certain measures you need to take to make sure they're handled" huntsville police tell me they have two reports of off-campus assaults. one happened in january and was reported in may ... police closed that case for lack of evidence. but a case that allegedly happened in 2006 is still open. this afternoon, the university president issued a statement saying they will do justice for their students and staff that accuse someone of a title 9 violation. leslie pollard said: "i have also directed university leadership to evaluate our current campus safety and security measures and our support services" "this is university. this is school. we should be safe not because we pay money, but because thats the right thing to do" shosh ll out: i have made an open records request with huntsville police to review the reports on the two sexual assault allegations. i'm waiting to see those reports. in huntsville, sb--waay 31 news. waay 31 also reached out to oakwood university's public safety office ... we're waiting