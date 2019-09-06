Speech to Text for Safety Precautions Made Before Football Games

schools across the state are on high alert! they are taking safety precautions after a teenager opened fire and injured at least 10 people at a high school football in mobile last week. just this week, 3 separate rumors of attacks and even a gun at a school pep rally started circling around social media. we want to stress that at this time these are only rumors as officials investigate! waay 31's ashley carter shows us how police will secure tonight's "game of the week." hundreds of people are expected here at bob jones high school tonight as they host james clemons. police tell me they work with school districts closely to mkae sure everyone enjoys friday nights safely. pkg donny shaw, madison county sheriff's office: "we're always conscious of what can go wrong, you know an instance that occurs in another jurisdiction it does raise our awareness." donny shaw says the madison county sheriffs office always monitors circumstances surrounding high school football games to make sure they have the police presence they need. if a game is between rivals ... or could bring out more people than normal ... they'll put extra deputies out there. donny shaw, madison county so: "we try to be looking ahead, and knowing that these things are a possibility and training how to prevent and how to react to them." roy champion says safety is always a concern when his daughter goes to cheer on her high school football team...but he feels the school district does a lot to keep everyone safe. roy champion, parent "obviously they're not going to catch everything but for the most part i think they do what they can and they're doing the best that they can do." champion says he also has had talks with his daughter about being aware of her surroundings when she's out at big events. roy champion, parent: "no matter where, if it's at a football game or even if it's at a mall or even at walmart, i've started teaching her from the time she started going out to really pay attention to her surroundings." look live: other police departments i spoke with in albertville and huntsville said they monitor things like social media and pay attention to what's going on at the schools so they know how to safely protect everybody attending. in madison county ....ashley carter...waay 31 news