Speech to Text for 09/06 Evening Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

was 76 years old, and had been sick. another warm but comfortable day across north alabama to close out the work week. most areas reached the lower 90s this afternoon, but the low humidity is keeping things tolerable despite the warm temperatures. the humidity will be back on the increase this weekend as will the temperatures. highs saturday and sunday will once again top out in the low to mid 90s, with heat index values approaching the triple digit mark both days. dangerous heat returns to the forecast monday, with highs in the upper 90s and heat index values well into the triple digits. the same can be said for tuesday and wednesday as well, but chances for showers and thunderstorms will finally return to the forecast, providing some relief from the heat for some locations. chances are still isolated, however, with only a 20 percent chance tuesday and 30 percent chance wednesday. summer is here to stay just a little while longer. be sure to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks in the shade if you plan on being outside for an extended period of time through the middle of next week.