Speech to Text for Elkmont High School plans to honor murder victims at football game

the angels now." you're taking a live look from outside elkmont high school -- where in just 3 hours, the crowd and 2 teams will honor the 5 people shot and killed in their elkmont home. authorities said john and mary sisk -- and their 3 children rorrie, kain, and colsen were killed by the couple's teen son. the sheriff's office hasn't released any new information on that investigation today. waay 31's steven dilsizian joins us live from elkmont with how the community plans to remember those killed. elkmont and deshler will both be fighting for their first win of the season ....but before they do, both teams are paying respects after this weeks killings. eekmont principal bill tribble tells waat31 there will be a moment of silence before the game begins. the school district tells me deshler wanted to do something as well in light of the tragic event that left 5 elkmont family members killed. the district says deshler reached out for permission to display a banner at the football game, to support elkmont high school! right now we dont know what the banner will say. kickoff is at 7 with that moment of silence coming just before.