Lunch menu at Madison City school gets fresher

Posted: Sep 6, 2019 4:20 PM
Updated: Sep 6, 2019 4:20 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

community service and engagement. the lunch menu at one madison city school is a lot fresher. liberty middle school is now serving cantaloupe and blueberries grown right here in alabama. it's part of a pilot program the school is working on so they can serve more locally grown produce throughout the school year. and they say the kids definitely indulged. cameron clark, madison city schools child nutrition supervisor "there's a lot of hustle and bustle out there, several students are taking both the shortcakes we have as well as the cantaloupes and blueberries that we've put out as a mixture the district says programs like these make financial sense ... but they're also
