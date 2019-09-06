Speech to Text for Bahamas Death Toll Rises to 30

this morning, the death toll in the bahamas continues to rise..... the total dead is now up to 30...and the prime minister of the bahamas says he expects it to increase. here's video of the damage left behind after hurricane dorian destroyed the island earlier this week. the prime minster says the u.s. coast guard will continue to carry rescue missions. i've said repeatedly that we expect that to rise, and just this morning we would've gotten a from the united states search and rescue team, and the expected death toll to increase. the storm hovered over the bahamas for two days and destroyed everything in its path.