Clear
BREAKING NEWS Huntsville Utilities: More than 1,000 lose power in Owens Cross Roads Full Story

Friday Fast Cast

Friday Morning's Top Stories

Posted: Sep 6, 2019 7:57 AM
Updated: Sep 6, 2019 7:57 AM
Posted By: Josh Jones

Speech to Text for Friday Fast Cast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. we are working to get more information about a fire in pisgah! that's just east of scottsboro.. according to jackson county dispatch the fire is on metcalf street.. we are working to learn more info and we will bring it to you both on air and online.. elkmont and deshler high schools will be taking a minute to remember the sisk family. mason sisk is accused of shooting and killing all five members of his family monday night... and now the students are honoring them. waay 31's casey albritton is live at elkmont high school with details on what the school is doing. casey?
Huntsville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Florence
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 76°
Fayetteville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events