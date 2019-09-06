Speech to Text for Friday Fast Cast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. we are working to get more information about a fire in pisgah! that's just east of scottsboro.. according to jackson county dispatch the fire is on metcalf street.. we are working to learn more info and we will bring it to you both on air and online.. elkmont and deshler high schools will be taking a minute to remember the sisk family. mason sisk is accused of shooting and killing all five members of his family monday night... and now the students are honoring them. waay 31's casey albritton is live at elkmont high school with details on what the school is doing. casey?