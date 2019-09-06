Clear
Dorian Slams The Carolina Coast

Hurricane Dorian is a category one storm as it continues to batter North Carolina.

Posted: Sep 6, 2019 7:55 AM
Updated: Sep 6, 2019 7:55 AM
Posted By: Jalen Hereford

right now, hurricane dorian is a category one storm as it continues to batter north carolina. this morning dorian has top wind speeds of 90 miles per hour. here's a live look at the frying pan tower... miles off the coast of cape fear, north carolina... . a tornado watch is in effect for the eastern part of the state and parts of virginia. the hurricane already flooded and damaged parts of the south carolina coast.... you can see how bad the flooding is right now and the damage the strong winds have caused.
