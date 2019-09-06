Speech to Text for Elkmont Football Game

waay31's casey albritton is live at elkmont high school with details on what the school is doing. casey? in about 14 hours from now, students will gather in the stadium behind me to watch a football game... but that's not all they're doing... officials tell me students at both elkmont high and deshler plan to honor the sisk family with a moment of silence. school administrators tell me students from both high schools will have the moment of silence just minutes before the game starts tonight. they also tell me deshler will be bringing a banner in honor of the sisk family... but right now we aren't sure what will be on it. i spoke to the sisks' grandmother and she told me she is heartbroken... but she is glad the elkmont hasn't abandoned her family during this hard time. it just means so much right here in this point in time that they didn't turn their backs on us. wanda says she appreciates the schools doing this for her family. she also says she has forgiven her grandson mason and she plans to attend any court appearances he has. live in elkmont, casey