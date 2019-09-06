Clear
BREAKING NEWS Huntsville Utilities: More than 1,000 lose power in Owens Cross Roads Full Story

Search For a Murderer

A murder suspect is on the run in Tennessee...the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says the man is armed and dangerous.

Posted: Sep 6, 2019 7:43 AM
Updated: Sep 6, 2019 7:43 AM
Posted By: Jalen Hereford

Speech to Text for Search For a Murderer

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new this morning, a murder suspect is on the run in tennessee.... take a look at your screen... the tennessee bureau of investigation says leslie earl carter should be considered armed and dangerous. he's suspected in the death of a woman in alamo on thursday. the t-b-i says he is believed to be driving the victim's 20-14 gray chevrolet cruz.... if you see him...contact the t-b-i.
Huntsville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Florence
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 76°
Fayetteville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events