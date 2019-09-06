Speech to Text for Search For a Murderer

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new this morning, a murder suspect is on the run in tennessee.... take a look at your screen... the tennessee bureau of investigation says leslie earl carter should be considered armed and dangerous. he's suspected in the death of a woman in alamo on thursday. the t-b-i says he is believed to be driving the victim's 20-14 gray chevrolet cruz.... if you see him...contact the t-b-i.