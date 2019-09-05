Speech to Text for Family Creates Reward For Information On Murder

new details tonight -- the family of a murdered huntsville man has created a reward to help police find who killed their father. sam mitchell was shot multiple times on crestmore avenue a little more than a year ago. his family -- and police -- are still looking for answers. waay 31's kody fisher is live in huntsville... he sat down with mitchell's family in an exclusive interview. kody... sam mitchell was found by neighbors outside of a car right here on crestmore ave... mitchell took his last breaths right here... police tell me they don't have enough evidence to make an arrest right now... which is why mitchell's sons created the 2 thousand dollar reward... a year after sam mitchell's murder... his sons jason and martyz often find themselves sitting around the kitchen table sharing fond memories of their father... jason ward/sam mitchell's son "when i was real little he took me fishin' with y'all" those talks always lead back to the pain of his death... jason ward/sam mitchell's son "somebody evil took my daddy life." the brothers understand the police are doing their best to find the person... or people responsible... but their frustration is growing... so they put together the 2 thousand dollar reward... to compel someone with information to come forward... they tell me the reward won't be handed out to someone just trying to get the money... they want... martyz ward/sam mitchell's son "true evidence. hard evidence. you can get a reward then." and they want that person to see the process through... martyz ward/sam mitchell's son "you going to show up in court and testify." until that happens... these brothers will live in mourning every day... jason ward/sam mitchell's son "it ain't a day that goes by that i don't think about my daddy." nats: when... or if... their father's murder is solved... it will only help so much... martyz ward/sam mitchell's son "you can get closure in your life, but you can never forgive." if you know anything about what happened to sam mitchell... call the huntsville police department... you might be the one to help bring closure to this family in mourning... reporting live in